Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 Spain's competition watchdog (CNMC):
* Says French telecommunications operator Orange must give its smaller rival MasMovil access to 4G mobile network
* Says Orange must present wholesale offer to MasMovil within 10 days Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)