May 7 Spain's Amadeus :

* Says Q1 2015 earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 390 million euros ($442.92 million) versus 388 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll

* Says Q1 adjusted net profit rises 9.7 percent to 210 million euros