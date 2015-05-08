BRIEF-Systex to pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016
March 23 Systex Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Y0ILcU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 8 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* Says it's starting a new share buyback programme worth up to 170 million euros ($191 million)
* Says programme to continue until June 30 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1zQHoYA] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)
* Diebold Nixdorf has formed strategic partnership with Swedish software company, Datema Retail for mobile self-scanning solutions as part of it's strategy to drive connected commerce in retail market Source text - http://bit.ly/2nVfXIT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)