May 8 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :

* Says it's starting a new share buyback programme worth up to 170 million euros ($191 million)

* Says programme to continue until June 30 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1zQHoYA] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)