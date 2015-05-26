EU's Vestager to announce merger decision at noon
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.
May 26 Ferrovial Sa
* Says wins water infrastructure contract in Britain for 341 million euros
* Says contract awarded by Severn Trent to its subsidiary Amey
* Contract is to maintain sewer pipe network until March 2021 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)