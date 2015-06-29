Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
June 29 Petroceltic
* FY loss of $282m (2013: $19m) (exploration write-off of $183m due to unsuccessful wells in Kurdistan, Romania and Egypt and an impairment charge of $86m)
* Announces contemplated bond issue up to $175m three year secured bond
* Says bond issue critical; further financing will be required to fully fund the algerian development
* FY production of 22.5mboepd (19.3mboepd relates to Egypt and 3.2mboepd to Bulgaria)
* FY revenue of $157m relating to Egypt ($106m) and Bulgaria ($51m), which supported a capital programme of $109m Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.