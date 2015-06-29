June 29 Petroceltic

* FY loss of $282m (2013: $19m) (exploration write-off of $183m due to unsuccessful wells in Kurdistan, Romania and Egypt and an impairment charge of $86m)

* Announces contemplated bond issue up to $175m three year secured bond

* Says bond issue critical; further financing will be required to fully fund the algerian development

* FY production of 22.5mboepd (19.3mboepd relates to Egypt and 3.2mboepd to Bulgaria)

* FY revenue of $157m relating to Egypt ($106m) and Bulgaria ($51m), which supported a capital programme of $109m