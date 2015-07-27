July 27 Ryanair

* Increases FY16 traffic target to 103 million from 100 million; up 13 percent in h1 and up 15 percent in H2

* Sees FY profit after tax at upper end of guidance range of between 940 million and 970 million eur

* Says sees little fare visibility into H2, may see aggressive pricing response from competitors

* Reports profit after tax of 245 million eur for Q1 (to end-June) versus company poll f'cast of 249 million; revenue up 10 percent to 1.653 billion EUR

* Q1 unit costs fell 7 percent; average fare down 4 percent to 45 eur

* Fuel 90 percent hedged for FY16 at approx. $91 pbl; fy17 70 percent at ave. Rate of under $66 pbl; sees fuel bill savings in fy17 of up to 250m eur

* Sees FY load factor of 90 percent and fewer winter groundings (approx. 40)

* Sees ave. Fares for H1 broadly flat (previous guidance 0 percent to -2 percent); H2 fares closer to -8 percent than -4 percent, says CFO

* Sees fy unit costs down 3 percent (fuel to give saving of 7 percent; ex-fuel broadly flat) ; ancillary revenue well ahead of long-term target of 20% of total revenue Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)