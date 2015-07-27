UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 27 Ryanair
* CFO says loss of revenue due to lack of car hire partner 'wont be hugely material'; expects to have replacement for Hertz by Oct 1
* CEO says has written to other big four airlines with proposal to display each others prices on web sites; says sees no sense in third-party price comparison web sites Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.