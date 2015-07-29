UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse under fire as clients hunted for tax evasion
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
July 29 Aer Lingus :
* Q2 operating profit (before net exceptionals) 34.5 million eur; fall of 10.9 percent y/y
* Q2 revenues increases 7.1 percent y/y (long haul revenue up 24.4 percent while short-haul revenues declined marginally)
* Sees H2 upside from fuel costs and stronger U.S. dollar; targets 40 million eur run rate savings by the end of 2016
* Says to increase seasonal capacity deployment on specific short haul routes in Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.