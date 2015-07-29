July 29 Aer Lingus :

* Q2 operating profit (before net exceptionals) 34.5 million eur; fall of 10.9 percent y/y

* Q2 revenues increases 7.1 percent y/y (long haul revenue up 24.4 percent while short-haul revenues declined marginally)

* Sees H2 upside from fuel costs and stronger U.S. dollar; targets 40 million eur run rate savings by the end of 2016

* Says to increase seasonal capacity deployment on specific short haul routes in Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)