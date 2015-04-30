Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 Aig
* Q1 net income $1.78 per share; q1 after-tax operating income $1.22 per diluted share
* Q1 book value per share excluding AOCI and DTA grew 14 percent from the first quarter of 2014 to $60.69
* Q1 property casualty combined ratio 97.1 percent versus 98.9 percent last year; q1 property casualty net premiums earned $4.93 billion versus$5.05 billion last year
* Says board authorized repurchase of additional shares of aig common stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $3.5 billion
* Says board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.