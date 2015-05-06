UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
May 6 Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals Inc -
* Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals announces agreement to acquire Abeona Therapeutics LLC
* Says to issue to Abeona Therapeutic members total of 3.98 million shares upon closing of deal, and up to additional $9 million in performance milestones, in stock or cash
* Says the Abeona operating and scientific teams will remain intact; says Tim Miller, President & CEO of Abeona will succeed Scott Schorer, CEO of Plasmatech
* Says board of Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals and managers of Abeona have unanimously approved the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.