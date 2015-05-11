BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
May 11 Spain's OHL :
* Says it has no plans to sell its Mexican unit
* Spanish online newpaper El Confidencial reported on Monday that infrastructure group Abertis is talking with OHL on the acquisition of the Mexican arm for 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1It6Fei] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring