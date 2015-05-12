May 12 Indra Sistemas SA ;

* Shares drop 10.4 percent to 9.4 euros per share at 0720 GMT after reporting a first quarter loss on Monday

* Indra said on Monday it had made a net loss of 20 million euros in the first quarter and its margin fell due to costs overrunning on projects in Brazil and Lithuania

* Indra also said it would not pay a dividend after making a loss of 92 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing Jose Elias Rodriguez)