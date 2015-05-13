BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA :
* Says it is close to signing an agreement to sell concessionary affiliate Globalvia
* Says does not expect further delays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million