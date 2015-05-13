BRIEF-Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
May 13 Abertis :
* Says it may accelerate planned share buyback, but would keep the target to buy back 5 percent to 2017
* Says it is studying making an offer for an Italian motorway, though gave no more details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Astronics - on April 3, unit of co acquired substantially all assets, certain liabilities of custom control concepts llc for was $10.7 million in cash Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nPX1el) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.