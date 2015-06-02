June 2 Spain's Sacyr :

* Says it has closed a financing agreement worth around $200 million for a Peruvian road project with Santander

* Says it heads a consortium to build 90 kilometers road in the north of Peru and operate and maintain a total of 875 km of roads for a period of 25 years

* Says investment on the project is expected to be $400 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Writing by Paul Day)