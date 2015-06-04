June 4 Spain's Bankia :

* Says it has signed a deal to sell a hotel sector loans portfolio valued at 383 million euros ($431 million)

* Says deal to have a positive impact on fully-loaded capital ratio of 21 million euros Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1KOa7RA] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)