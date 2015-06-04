June 4 Spain's Amadeus :

* Says it does not expect a significant economic impact from the new surcharge strategy by Lufthansa

* Amadeus shares fell over 9 percent on market on Wednesday after the German airline said it would levy a 16 euro ($18) surcharge on tickets not booked on their website Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1ALCHzE] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)