BRIEF-Cenovus announces $3 bln bought-deal offering of common shares
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares
June 11 Spain's Sacyr Chairman Manuel Manrique:
* Says he does not rule out any "corporate deals" in the United States to boost growth of the company's industrial unit
* "Our aim is to boost, very significantly, our turnover and profitability," Manrique said during Sacyr's shareholders' meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares
* Cenovus Energy Inc - agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' 50% interest in FCCL partnership