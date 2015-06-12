June 12 Telefonica SA Chairman Cesar Alierta:

* Says domestic revenues rose year-on-year for the first time since 2009 in May

* "In May, for the first time since 2009, the revenue for Telefonica España rose a little," Alierta said at the group's shareholder's meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)