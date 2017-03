June 18 Bank of Spain:

* Says Spanish banks' bad loans falls to 11.95 percent of total loans in April, down from 12.09 percent in March

* Says total credit fell by 22.9 billion euros ($26.0 billion)in April from a month earlier, while bad loans dropped by 4.6 billion euros Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1biRKE2] ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)