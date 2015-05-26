RPT-BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
May 26 Iag Says
* Iag says has reached agreement with aer lingus on recommended cash offer
* Aer Lingus Will Operate London Heathrow/ Ireland Routes For At Least Seven Years Post Acquisition,
* Iag says values aer lingus' entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approx 1.4 billion
* Iag says bid conditional on receiving acceptances of not less than 90 per cent aer lingus shares Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
