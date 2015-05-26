May 26 Iag Says

* Iag says has reached agreement with aer lingus on recommended cash offer

* Aer Lingus Will Operate London Heathrow/ Ireland Routes For At Least Seven Years Post Acquisition,

* Iag says values aer lingus' entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approx 1.4 billion

* Iag says bid conditional on receiving acceptances of not less than 90 per cent aer lingus shares Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)