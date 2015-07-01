Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
July 1 Malin :
* Malin says acquires 38 percent stake in fellow Irish life sciences company 3d4medical for $16.4 million
* Malin says has option to increase its shareholding to 50 pct 12 to 24 months after completion of investment
* Malin says medical technology specialist 3d4medical had 2014 EBITDA of $700k on revenues of $4.1 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 30 Vice President Mike Pence took the rare step of breaking a tie in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, casting the deciding vote to roll back protections for reproductive health funds.