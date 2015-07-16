BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $10 mln
* Ricebran Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results
July 16 Immunocore:
* British biotech firm immunocore says secures $320 million in Europe's largest private life sciences financing
* Immunocore says will use proceeds to further accelerate its pipeline of next generation cancer drugs
* Immunocore says new investors include Eli Lilly, Woodford Investment Management and Malin Corporation (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015