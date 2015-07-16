BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
July 16 Malin
* Ireland's Malin says invests $80 million in Immunocore as part of $320 million financing round
* Malin CEO Adrian Howd and director Kelly Martin will join board of immunocore
* Malin says investment in Immunocore will be financed through its own cash reserves Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.