UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse under fire as clients hunted for tax evasion
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
July 29 Smurfit Kappa
* Q2 revenue up 1 percent y/y to 2.034 eur, pre-exceptional eps rose 34 percent y/y in q2, up 38 percent in H1
* Pre-Exceptional EBITDA down 3 percent to 285 million eur, reflecting venezuelan consolidation
* Ebitda margin of 14 percent, roce of 14.6 percent expected to improve sequentially through H2
* Interim dividend increased by 30 percent to 20 euro cents, bringing FY payment to 60 cent per share
* Corrugated packaging growth of over 6 percent in H1, underlying growth at over 4 percent in Europe
* Sees higher corrugated pricing at backend of the year and into 2016
* Group is a significantly stronger business today than any other time in recent history Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.