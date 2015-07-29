July 29 Smurfit Kappa

* Q2 revenue up 1 percent y/y to 2.034 eur, pre-exceptional eps rose 34 percent y/y in q2, up 38 percent in H1

* Pre-Exceptional EBITDA down 3 percent to 285 million eur, reflecting venezuelan consolidation

* Ebitda margin of 14 percent, roce of 14.6 percent expected to improve sequentially through H2

* Interim dividend increased by 30 percent to 20 euro cents, bringing FY payment to 60 cent per share

* Corrugated packaging growth of over 6 percent in H1, underlying growth at over 4 percent in Europe

* Sees higher corrugated pricing at backend of the year and into 2016

* Group is a significantly stronger business today than any other time in recent history Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)