BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
July 29 Permanent TSB CFO tells analyst conference call:
* Expects FY net interest margin will be stronger by around 10 to 20 bps y/y
* Message on potential house price-driven write-backs has not materially changed since capital raise
* Tracker mortgages are increasingly becoming less of a problem for the bank
* New lending expected to overtake repayments in 2017/18 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nILBeC) Further company coverage: