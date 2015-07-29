BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
July 29 (Reuters) -
* Permanent TSB CFO says unrealistic to see bank in position to pay dividends before 2016 stress test cleared Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nILBeC) Further company coverage: