July 31 Bank Of Ireland

* H1 underlying profit before tax 743 million euros versus 327 million euros profit a year ago

* H1 impairments 166 million euros versus 444 million euros a year ago, cut cost / income ratio to 50 percent

* H1 net interest margin 2.21 percent versus 2.15 in h2 2014, expects modest growth rest of year

* Homeowners in arrears over 90 days 5.3 percent versus 6.1 at end-dec, buy-to-let 14.2 percent versus 16.2 percent

* Fully loaded h1 core tier 1 capital ratio, excluding pref shares, 11.1 percent versus 9.1 percent at end-march

* Net loan book 85 billion eur versus 85 billion at end-march, monetary authority funding 1.5 billion eur

* Defined benefit pension deficit reduced by 0.2 billion eur to 0.8 billion eur

* Intention continues to be to progress towards dividend payments after pref share derognition Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)