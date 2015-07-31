UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
July 31 Bank Of Ireland
* Bank of Ireland ceo says has a couple of loan portfolios up for sale, demand indicates positive pricing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.