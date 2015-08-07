Aug 7 Allied Irish Banks

* H1 profit before tax 1.235 billion euros versus 437 million euro profit a year ago

* Total provision writeback of 540 million eur in h1 versus 92 million eur charge a year ago

* H1 net interest margin 1.92 percent versus 1.87 at end-march, afs disposal gains 100 million eur

* Fully loaded core tier 1 ratio 14.1 percent versus 12.2 percent at end-march, 8.3 percent excluding preference shares

* Net loans 63.8 billion eur versus 63.4 billion eur end-dec, impaired loans decreased to 18 billion eur

* 7.8 percent of irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears, 22.6 percent buy-to-let

* AIB says to reduce all standard variable rate mortgages by 25 bps from october

* AIB says results enable bank to progress talks on determining appropriate level, mix of capital

* AIB chairman says results significantly ahead of bank's expectations, improves ipo prospects Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)