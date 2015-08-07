Aug 7 Allied Irish Banks
* H1 profit before tax 1.235 billion euros versus 437
million euro profit a year ago
* Total provision writeback of 540 million eur in h1 versus
92 million eur charge a year ago
* H1 net interest margin 1.92 percent versus 1.87 at
end-march, afs disposal gains 100 million eur
* Fully loaded core tier 1 ratio 14.1 percent versus 12.2
percent at end-march, 8.3 percent excluding preference shares
* Net loans 63.8 billion eur versus 63.4 billion eur
end-dec, impaired loans decreased to 18 billion eur
* 7.8 percent of irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90
days in arrears, 22.6 percent buy-to-let
* AIB says to reduce all standard variable rate mortgages by
25 bps from october
* AIB says results enable bank to progress talks on
determining appropriate level, mix of capital
* AIB chairman says results significantly ahead of bank's
expectations, improves ipo prospects
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)