UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Inditex :
* Says is expects "significant" growth in stores in China over the next few years
* Says gross margin should stay stable in full-year earnings
* Says it sees a positive impact of 0.5 percent on full-year sales from currency differences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.