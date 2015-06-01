UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Avtovaz OJSC :
* May Lada sales 22,800 cars - President Bo Andersson told journalists on Monday
* This means lowering the sales by 33 pct year on year, according to data of Association of European Businesses (AEB) and Reuters calculations
* Nevertheless, Avtovaz sales in previous months were better than the rate of decline of the Russian car market as a whole
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources