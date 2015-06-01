June 1 Avtovaz OJSC :

* May Lada sales 22,800 cars - President Bo Andersson told journalists on Monday

* This means lowering the sales by 33 pct year on year, according to data of Association of European Businesses (AEB) and Reuters calculations

* Nevertheless, Avtovaz sales in previous months were better than the rate of decline of the Russian car market as a whole

(Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)