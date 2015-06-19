UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
June 19 The Reserve Bank of India: India Cbank Says To Conduct 3-Day variable rate reverse repo auction for 300 billion rupees on Friday
Source text: bit.ly/1BrJG0N (Reporting By Derek Francis)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)