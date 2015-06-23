June 23 Spain's Competition Watchdog (CNMC):

* Says it plans to cut by 45 percent wholesale broadband tariffs for indirect access to Telefonica networks

* Indirect access to Telefonica's lines gives competitors use of copper-wire lines, not fibre optic, for Internet broadband use of up to 30 megabytes

* According to data from February 2015, there are 755,000 broadband lines with indirect access in Spain Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)