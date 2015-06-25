UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
June 25 Spain's Endesa :
* Shares rise 2.5 percent at 0946 GMT to 17.62 euros per share after report CVC and KKR are studying a potential bid for a "meaningful" stake in the company
* Enel, which is Endesa's majority shareholder, rises 1.86 percent to 4.27 euros per share Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million