July 1 Spain's Bankia :
* Says the bank and FCC have agreed to sell their
fully owned Globalvia infrastructure division to Malayan
investment fund, Malasia Khazanah Nasional Berhad
* Says to sell the division for an initial payment of 166
million euros ($185 million) followed by a second payment of up
to 254 million euro in 2017
* Says the sale depends on final authorisation by
administrators of Globalvia Infrastructuras concessions and
acceptance by the current holders of 750 mln-euro convertible
bond in to Globalvia shares, USS, OPTrust and PGGM
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1gafb6f]
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)