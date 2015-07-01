July 1 Spain's Bankia :

* Says the bank and FCC have agreed to sell their fully owned Globalvia infrastructure division to Malayan investment fund, Malasia Khazanah Nasional Berhad

* Says to sell the division for an initial payment of 166 million euros ($185 million) followed by a second payment of up to 254 million euro in 2017

* Says the sale depends on final authorisation by administrators of Globalvia Infrastructuras concessions and acceptance by the current holders of 750 mln-euro convertible bond in to Globalvia shares, USS, OPTrust and PGGM Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1gafb6f] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)