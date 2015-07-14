Fitch: Small Hong Kong Banks' Insurance Business Sale Rating Neutral

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth