CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India
* India cbank says to Conduct 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 100 billion rupees on friday Source text: bit.ly/1JYAO3d (Reporting By Derek Francis)
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba got a sceptical welcome on financial markets on Friday, with fears growing that budget discipline will falter despite a risk that the country's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk" status.