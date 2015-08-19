UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Glanbia
* Reiterating FY guidance of adjusted EPS growth of between 9 percent and 11 percent(constant currency)
* H1 adjusted EPS 40.60 cent, up 4.2 percent Y/Y constant currency
* Global performance nutrition H1 EBITA up 17.4 percent (const currency); global ingredients H1 EBITA down 9.5 percent (const currency) on challenging dairy markets
* Recommended interim dividend of 4.88 cent per share, an increase of 10 percent on prior year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.