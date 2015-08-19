UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Glanbia Plc
* CEO says sees momentum returning in U.S. performance nutrition market; currency weighing on Brazil, Russia
* CEO says sees current down piece in cycle will probably sustain into 2016; many see improvement in mid-year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.