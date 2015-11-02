UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Nov 2 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* CFO says after 400 million euro share buyback and 398 million eur Aer Lingus distribution "that is it for the year" in terms of returning cash to shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.