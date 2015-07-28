PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Consol Energy Inc -
* Q2 loss per share $2.64; Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.37; Q2 total revenue and other income $648.9 million versus $937.4 million
* Q2 net loss includes $829 million pre-tax impairment in carrying value of CONSOL's shallow oil and natural gas assets
* E&P division achieved production of 75.5 bcfe in q2, up 45% from 51.9 bcfe produced in year-earlier quarter
* Sees q3 gas production about 75 - 79 bcfe
* 2015 gas production guidance remains at 300 - 310 bcfe; continues to expect 2016 annual gas production to grow by 20%
* Sees 2015 E&P capital budget of $800 million, $120 million lower than previous guidance; sees 2016 e&p capital budget about $400 - $500 million
* Due to continued degradation of metallurgical coal prices, putting MetCo IPO on hold, which was to occur early in q4 2015
* Evaluating MetCo assets as potential drop down into CNXC, also evaluating possibility of partnering with third party to grow asset through consolidation
* Expects to make a decision regarding its Buchanan asset by year-end 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $798.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.