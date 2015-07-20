BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 20 Spain's Abengoa Yield :
* Says it has extended a $125-million credit line with an additional $290 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31