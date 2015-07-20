BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
July 20 The Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA TO SELL 140 BLN RUPEES OF BONDS ON JULY 24 - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 20 BLN RUPEES OF 7.35 PCT 2024 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 60 BLN RUPEES OF 7.88 PCT 2030 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 7.95 PCT 2032 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 8.17 PCT 2044 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL BONDS VIA MULTIPLE PRICE METHOD - RBI
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook