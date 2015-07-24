July 24 Mapfre SA :

* Says first half net profit fell 31 percent from a year earlier to 315.6 million euros ($346.72 million)

* Chairman says he is convinced a stronger second half will lead to better results in 2015 than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1g8LbrN] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)