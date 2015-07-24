BRIEF-Crest Nicholson investors vote against directors' pay report
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
July 24 The Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.24 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CENTRAL BANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.19 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CENTRAL BANK: ALLOTS 229.18 BLN RUPEES AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 229.18 BLN RUPEES
Source text: (bit.ly/1KoMejN) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
* CEO Jose Sevilla says expects merger with Banco Mare Nostrum to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by board and ratified by shareholders