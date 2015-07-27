Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare reform rout
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
July 27 Spain's Abengoa
* Says sells its fourth packet of assets, consisting of two solar power plants in Spain, to its Abengoa Yield affiliate for 277 million euros ($306 million) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1IAh2Oi] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting By Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform