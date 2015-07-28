UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Spain's Dia :
* Says H1 adjusted EBITDA was 266 million euros ($294.78 million), up 8.3 percent from a year earlier and versus an expected 266 million euros in Reuters poll
* Says H1 net sales were 4.34 billion euros versus, up 14.6 percent and versus an expected 4.4 billion euros in a Reuters poll
* Says it is confident it will meet full-year targets
* Says H1 net profit was 63.4 million euros, down 70 percent following the sale of its French business Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MsLmdy] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.