March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 28 Spain's stock market regulator:
* Says takeover offer from Grupo Carso was accepted by only 0.15 percent of shareholders
* Grupo Carso owns 25 percent of Realia
* Grupo Carso indirectly controls another 37 percent of Realia via its position of main shareholder in Spain's FCC
* Takeover offer from Grupo Carso was launched after Spanish property investor Hispania put forward bid in November at around third of Realia's market value
* Hispania withdrew its bid last week Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.