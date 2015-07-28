July 28 Spain's stock market regulator:

* Says takeover offer from Grupo Carso was accepted by only 0.15 percent of shareholders

* Grupo Carso owns 25 percent of Realia

* Grupo Carso indirectly controls another 37 percent of Realia via its position of main shareholder in Spain's FCC

* Takeover offer from Grupo Carso was launched after Spanish property investor Hispania put forward bid in November at around third of Realia's market value

