Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Spain's Grifols :
* Says H1 net profit up 16.3 pct to 261.5 million euros ($286.4 million), above 258 million euros forecast in Reuters poll
* Says H1 net profit up 16.3 pct to 261.5 million euros ($286.4 million), above 258 million euros forecast in Reuters poll

* Says H1 Ebitda up 10.4 pct to 560.8 million euros versus 557 million euros in Reuters poll
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.