July 30 Spain's Grifols :

* Says H1 net profit up 16.3 pct to 261.5 million euros ($286.4 million), above 258 million euros forecast in Reuters poll

* Says H1 Ebitda up 10.4 pct to 560.8 million euros versus 557 million euros in Reuters poll Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)